LORETTO — The Nursing Program at Saint Francis University announces that 43 students participated in the programs first White Coat Ceremony on Sept. 10 at the DiSepio Institute for Rural Health and Wellness.
The ceremony included the following local students from the class of 2019 and 2020:
- Allison Ward of Hawk Run
- Cheyenne McKee of DuBois
- Sierra McKee of DuBois
After reciting the White Coat Pledge, the students received their white lab coats and pins as an official welcome into the clinical phase of the nursing program. The ceremony signifies the transition from classroom learning to clinical learning.
“We are most appreciative to the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, through the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, for their support of the inaugural White Coat Ceremony. The White Coat Ceremony emphasizes compassion and the human connection from the beginning of clinical training. We are proud to join the over 260 nursing programs who hold White Coat Ceremonies,” remarked Dr. Rita Trofino, Associate Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Education, and Nursing Department Chair.
The event was highlighted by remarks from UPMC Chief Nursing Executive, Holly Lorenz, MSN, RN. Lorenz advised the students that along with academics, the virtues of compassion and understanding are the true measures of a successful nurse.
In all, more than 120 people, including faculty, friends, and family of the students attended the event.
The White Coat Pledge
As a Nurse dedicated to providing the highest quality care and services, I solemnly pledge that I will:
Consider the welfare of humanity and relief of suffering my primary concerns;
Act in a compassionate and trustworthy manner in all aspects of my care;
Apply my knowledge, experience, and skills to the best of my ability to assure optimal outcomes for my patients;
Exercise sound professional judgment while abiding by legal and ethical requirements;
Accept the lifelong obligation to improve my professional knowledge and competence;
Promote, advocate for, and strive to protect the health, safety, and rights of the patient.
With this pledge, I accept the duties and responsibilities that embody the nursing profession.
I take this pledge voluntarily, with the full realization of the responsibility with which I am entrusted by the public.
Nursing at SFU
Earlier this year, the Nursing department was ranked the number one nursing program in Pennsylvania by RegisteredNursing.org. The program recently became the only program in the state to have 100 percent of its graduates pass the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN) for the past four consecutive years.
Learn more about nursing at Saint Francis at francis.edu/nursing.
