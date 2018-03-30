LORETTO — Saint Francis University inducted 150 students into the Saint Francis University Honor Society.
To earn honor society status, students must maintain a minimum cumulative QPA of 3.5 with no "F" grades on their entire undergraduate transcript.
Area students included:
Samantha Anderson of Brockway
Courtney Blake of Coalport
Katrina Brink of Clearfield
Lauren Conrad of Clearfield
Emily Horner of Punxsutawney
Shelbie Jamison of Luthersburg
Nicole Phillips of Glen Campbell
Camille Smithbauer of St. Marys
Jordan Troxell of Curwensville
