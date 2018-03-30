LORETTO — Saint Francis University inducted 150 students into the Saint Francis University Honor Society.

To earn honor society status, students must maintain a minimum cumulative QPA of 3.5 with no "F" grades on their entire undergraduate transcript.

Area students included:

Samantha Anderson of Brockway

Courtney Blake of Coalport

Katrina Brink of Clearfield

Lauren Conrad of Clearfield

Emily Horner of Punxsutawney

Shelbie Jamison of Luthersburg

Nicole Phillips of Glen Campbell

Camille Smithbauer of St. Marys

Jordan Troxell of Curwensville

