LORETTO — More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Spring 2020 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.

To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

Area students included:

  • Rachelle Armanini of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
  • Jaci Bray of Brockway, named to the Dean’s List
  • Courtney Caldwell of Grampian, named to the Dean’s List
  • Gabrielle Caruso of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List
  • Olivia Catalone of Dagus Mines, named to the President’s List
  • Nicholas Cunningham of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
  • Dayna DeSalve of DuBois, named to the President’s List
  • Jordan Frank of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List
  • Tyler Gobert of Coalport, named to the Dean’s List
  • Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney, named to the President’s List
  • Mary Kraus of St. Marys, named to the President’s List
  • Kathryn Matts of Falls Creek, named to the President’s List
  • Adeline McCafferty of Philipsburg, named to the Dean’s List
  • Nancy Odonnell of St Marys, named to the Dean’s List
  • Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg, PA, named to the Dean’s List
  • Juliana Silveri of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
  • Kaycee Thomas of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List
  • Allison Vollmer of Kersey, named to the Dean’s List
  • Allison Ward of Hawk Run, named to the Dean’s List
  • Daniel Wimer of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
  • Ashley Wruble of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List

Recommended for you

Tags