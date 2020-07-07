LORETTO — More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Spring 2020 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Area students included:
- Rachelle Armanini of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
- Jaci Bray of Brockway, named to the Dean’s List
- Courtney Caldwell of Grampian, named to the Dean’s List
- Gabrielle Caruso of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List
- Olivia Catalone of Dagus Mines, named to the President’s List
- Nicholas Cunningham of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
- Dayna DeSalve of DuBois, named to the President’s List
- Jordan Frank of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List
- Tyler Gobert of Coalport, named to the Dean’s List
- Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney, named to the President’s List
- Mary Kraus of St. Marys, named to the President’s List
- Kathryn Matts of Falls Creek, named to the President’s List
- Adeline McCafferty of Philipsburg, named to the Dean’s List
- Nancy Odonnell of St Marys, named to the Dean’s List
- Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg, PA, named to the Dean’s List
- Juliana Silveri of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
- Kaycee Thomas of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List
- Allison Vollmer of Kersey, named to the Dean’s List
- Allison Ward of Hawk Run, named to the Dean’s List
- Daniel Wimer of St. Marys, named to the Dean’s List
- Ashley Wruble of DuBois, named to the Dean’s List