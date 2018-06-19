LORETTO — More than 800 students from Saint Francis University made one of the Spring 2018 Honor’s Lists: Provost’s or Dean’s.

To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of at least 3.8 (Provost’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) for the given semester.

The following local residents were among those from the University who were recently named to one of the Honor’s Lists:

Provost List

Clearfield: Katrina Brink, Lauren Conrad,

Coalport: Courtney Blake

Curwensville: Zachary McCracken, Brianne Shearer, Jordan Troxell

DuBois: Kayla Brennan, Dayna DeSalve, Jordan Frank, Jamie Houston

Falls Creek: Kathryn Matts

Irvona: Kara Mooney

Kersey: Allison Vollmer

Philipsburg: Jessica Wilson

Punxsutawney: Lindsay Brocious, Ivy Phillips

St. Marys: Rachelle Armanini, Melissa Bauer, Olivia Catalone, Nicholas Cunningham, Alexis Delullo, Hannah Kraus, Mary Kraus, Camille Smithbauer

Dean’s List

Brookville: Staci Wolfe

Clearfield: Skylar DeHaven, Spencer Kephart, Sarah Lash

Cherry Tree: Shannon Dyda

Curwensville: Bailey Ingram

DuBois: Gabrielle Caruso, Alayna Hawkins, Shelbie Jamison, Arlan Zelenky

Glen Campbell: Nicole Phillips

Grampian: Courtney Caldwell

Kersey: Vanessa Rishel

Osceola Mills: McKenzie Burge

Penfield: Courtney McCullough

Philipsburg: Mindy Kephart, Morgan Williamson

Punxsutawney: Emily Horner

St. Marys: Olivia Wimer

Westover: Korenna Sral

Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.

Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.

