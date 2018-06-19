LORETTO — More than 800 students from Saint Francis University made one of the Spring 2018 Honor’s Lists: Provost’s or Dean’s.
To achieve either list, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of at least 3.8 (Provost’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) for the given semester.
The following local residents were among those from the University who were recently named to one of the Honor’s Lists:
Provost List
Clearfield: Katrina Brink, Lauren Conrad,
Coalport: Courtney Blake
Curwensville: Zachary McCracken, Brianne Shearer, Jordan Troxell
DuBois: Kayla Brennan, Dayna DeSalve, Jordan Frank, Jamie Houston
Falls Creek: Kathryn Matts
Irvona: Kara Mooney
Kersey: Allison Vollmer
Philipsburg: Jessica Wilson
Punxsutawney: Lindsay Brocious, Ivy Phillips
St. Marys: Rachelle Armanini, Melissa Bauer, Olivia Catalone, Nicholas Cunningham, Alexis Delullo, Hannah Kraus, Mary Kraus, Camille Smithbauer
Dean’s List
Brookville: Staci Wolfe
Clearfield: Skylar DeHaven, Spencer Kephart, Sarah Lash
Cherry Tree: Shannon Dyda
Curwensville: Bailey Ingram
DuBois: Gabrielle Caruso, Alayna Hawkins, Shelbie Jamison, Arlan Zelenky
Glen Campbell: Nicole Phillips
Grampian: Courtney Caldwell
Kersey: Vanessa Rishel
Osceola Mills: McKenzie Burge
Penfield: Courtney McCullough
Philipsburg: Mindy Kephart, Morgan Williamson
Punxsutawney: Emily Horner
St. Marys: Olivia Wimer
Westover: Korenna Sral
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States.
Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
