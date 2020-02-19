LORETTO — More than 700 Saint Francis University students made one of the Fall 2019 Honors Lists: President’s or Dean’s. Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.000 (President’s) or 3.500 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.
Local students include:
President’s listAlexis DeLullo of St. Marys; Dayna DeSalve of DuBois; and Bailey Jones of Punxsutawney
Dean’s listRachelle Armanini of St. Marys; Jaci Bray of Brockway; Courtney Caldwell of Grampian; Olivia Catalone of St. Marys; Nicholas Cunningham of St. Marys; Jordan Frank of DuBois; Emily Glatt of Kersey; Mary Kraus of St. Marys; Logan Luchs of St. Marys; Kathryn Matts of Falls Creek; Nancy O’Donnell of St. Marys; Brianne Shearer of Grampian; Melanie Stephens of Clearfield; Allison Vollmer of Kersey.