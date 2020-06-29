RIDGWAY — The “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” (WSCM) student video program recently concluded its season with the “Best of PA” Statewide Awards Event.
Due to the unprecedented challenges presented by social distancing, this year’s event was streamed ‘live from home’ on YouTube, and included 22 teams competing for first, second and third place awards.
The fourth annual “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” video contest for the North Central PA Region was held at the St Marys Area High School March 11. Eleven schools from throughout the region participated. Two were entered into the statewide contest — St Leo School for their video featuring Domtar – Johnsonburg Mill, led by teacher coach Patricia Macer, and Oswayo Valley Middle School for their video featuring Napoleon Engineering Services, led by teacher coach Kathy Cook. The contest is implemented by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA.
A five judge panel, representing eastern, central and western Pennsylvania, viewed 22 entries, representing 13 regional contests across Pennsylvania, to select the statewide award recipients.
The “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” Student Video Contest, which originated in the Lehigh Valley, has garnered more than 3,000,000 combined votes by the public during regional online voting dates since its inception in 2013, and more than 50 percent of Pennsylvania school districts have participated in the program.
For more information regarding the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” student video contest, visit: www.WhatsSoCool.org/BestofPA or www.WhatsSoCool.org.