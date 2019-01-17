ST. MARYS — Kindergarten registration for the 2019-20 school year for incoming students living in the City of St. Marys will be at South St. Marys Street Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 7. Due to traffic and parking around the school, the hours will be as follows: 9-10:45 a.m., 1:20-2:30 p.m., and 3:45-4:15 p.m. Upon entering the building, registrants should follow the “Kindergarten Registration” signs to the cafeteria.
Kindergarten students entering the Fox Township Elementary School will register in the main office at that building on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kindergarten students entering the Bennetts Valley Elementary School will register in the main office at that building on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pupils entering kindergarten must be five years of age on or before Aug. 15.
The following items should be presented at the time of registration. They will be copied and placed in the permanent school record.
- Verification of the child’s birth date (Birth certificate, baptismal certificate, etc.)
- Proof of residency (Most recent utility bill, lease agreement)
- Copy of Child Custody Order (if applicable)
- Verification of the child’s immunization record. A school nurse will be present to notify parents/guardians of their child’s immunization compliance.
The St. Marys Area School District will be offering a comprehensive kindergarten screening program to take place in April. The purpose of this important screening is to help provide pertinent information to parents/guardians regarding individual student readiness. Additional information about this screening will be presented to parents/guardians at the time of registration.
All parents/guardians will be notified by mail in August regarding their child’s classroom assignment for the 2019-20 school term.
