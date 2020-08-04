ST. MARYS — Week one of St. Marys Area School District’s summer Kindergarten Readiness Program (KRP) has come to a heart-warming, successful conclusion, according to school officials.
Officials said the children were not only extremely cooperative in following safety guidelines, learning and social interaction were unhindered.
In addition to literacy skills and phonemic awareness, South St. Marys Street Elementary School students enjoyed giving Dina air hugs, air high fives, air fist bumps and cooperative play continued at a distance.
During the second week, students met Tiny Turtle who helps the children learn anger management coping strategies.
The Kindergarten Readiness Program ends at the end of this month.