ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area United Way 2021 grant cycle is open with a Dec. 15, 2021 deadline.
In-person allocation meetings will be scheduled with each agency before Jan. 21, 2022, with grant award announcements in Feb. 2022.
All organizations funded by the SMAUW must have measurable goals and have a positive influence in one or more of the following areas: education, income stability, health, poverty, youth, elderly, disabled and veteran.
In order to be eligible for funding, an agency must:
- Have a current 501(c)(3) status
- Provide services to the citizens of the St. Marys Area School District
- Be registered with the PA State Bureau of Charitable Solicitation or be exempt from registration
Organizations interested in applying for St. Marys United Way grant funding can obtain the application by clicking the grant application tab on www.smauw.org or by calling 814-781-6000.
Funding raised in 2021 will be available for organizations to seek grant funding in 2022. The SMAUW relies on the contributions from companies and local individuals.
To become an individual or corporate donor, call 814-781-6000 or mail a check to the St. Marys Area United Way, 44 S. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857.