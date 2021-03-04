ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area United Way continues to fund the Veterans Memorial Flame as a result of its annual campaign — specifically, the gas needed to keep the flame lit 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The memorial is located on “the Diamond” in downtown St. Marys. The monument and flame serve as a constant remembrance to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The monument surrounding the flame reads: “To the glory of God and in loving memory of all veterans of St. Marys area living or dead who served their country in war.”
Over the next couple of weeks, the United Way will continue to notify the public of all the grant recipients and award amounts. The grant funding disseminated in 2021 is as a result of the $187,000 raised during the 2020 campaign. Funding raised in 2021 will be available for organizations to seek grant funding in 2022.
The St. Marys Area United Way relies on the contributions from companies and local individuals. If you would like to become one of these individual or corporate donors, please call 781-6000 or mail your check to the St. Marys Area United Way, 44 S. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857.