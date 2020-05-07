ST MARYS — John Schlimm, St. Marys native and author of the upcoming “The Star Jumped Over the Moon,” has partnered with his publisher Familius to launch a participatory poem-writing project called “A Family Poem for the World.”
Schlimm’s understanding of the power that creating can have in bringing people together and lifting them up parallels Familius’s mission to help families be happy.
Familius founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Christopher Robbins says, “My first introduction to poetry was through my grandfather, who used poetry to communicate important life lessons to me. Poetry has the ability to distill into the most succinct and beautiful language lessons, thoughts, and emotions that connect us to what is most important.”
Submit words, phrases or single sentences to Familius on any social platform using “#FamilyPoemfortheWorld,” or e-mail to johnschlimm@yahoo.com to contribute to the poem, which will be edited and revised and will live on https://www.familius.com/a-family-poem-for-the-world. By submitting an entry, the participant consents to Familius sharing and republishing their line as part of this project.
Schlimm and Familius are also happy to offer a discussion guide for families, educators and remote learners to accompany this activity, available upon request by contacting kfarrell@familius.com.