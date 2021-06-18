ST MARYS — The St. Marys Airport Authority and Drag Race Committee has announced that it will host three drag races in summer 2021.
The first will be held Sunday, June 20, with gates opening at 10 a.m., and racing taking place from noon-5 p.m. The other two races are set for July 25 and Sept. 12.
Participants can watch more than 100 racers as they take their spot, do burnouts and embark on the challenge to be the ultimate winner, and enjoy a great selection of food vendors.
Proceeds from the drag races will be used for improvements of the St. Marys Municipal Airport infrastructure.
For more information on the races, visit the St. Marys Airport Drag Races on Facebook.