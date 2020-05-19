ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library created an Activity Walk on its sidewalk, which offers suggestions for people to do certain motions while they are walking down the sidewalk. They are instructed to hop, skip, jump, dance and spin around, encouraging movement in an enjoyable way. The activity walk will be on the library sidewalk all summer, and touched up as needed.
“The walk is inspired by a similar one at the Illinois Prairie District Public Library,” library Director Leslie Swope said. “We hope to extend the walk down to the end of the road, and around the corner in the next few weeks when our staff returns to work. While people can’t come into the library, we are looking for creative ways to bring the library to them.”