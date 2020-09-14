ST. MARYS — Eugene Puskash, owner/operator of McDonalds Restaurants in St. Marys, Clarion, Brookville and Punxsutawney, donated money toward two 50-inch Hisense HD televisions and mounts to be used as a security camera monitor in Officer John Lovett’s Office at the St. Marys Area High School and Officer Brad Morgan’s office at the St. Marys Area Middle School.
Safeguarding the well being of all students and staff is a primary concern for schools today, according to school officials. A properly installed system of school security cameras is an important tool for keeping students, teachers and staff safe on school grounds.
School security cameras help to maintain safety and visitor monitoring around the school campus, they also discourage misbehavior, school officials said. Conspicuously placed school surveillance cameras have been shown to reduce threats of violence and vandalism drastically.
Security camera recordings have in the past at SMASD assisted students, teachers, parents and medical personnel with medical emergencies such as lost items, accidents, or someone having a seizure. Good security camera systems are expensive to maintain and Puskash’s donation is greatly appreciated, said school officials.
St. Marys Area School District administrators and staff are working daily and researching new equipment in order to keep students, teachers, staff and visitors safe.