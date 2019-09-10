HARRISBURG –Volunteer fire and ambulance services can apply online for state grants to help fund their operations, according to state Sen. Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway.
Scarnati said the online application period for the 2019-2020 grant period began on Sept. 3 and will remain open through Oct. 18.
Grants will be awarded to eligible volunteer fire companies or volunteer ambulance services. The minimum grant is $2,500, while the maximum is $15,000. Volunteer fire companies that also provide ambulance services are eligible to apply for both a fire company grant and a volunteer ambulance service grant.
“The high cost of equipment and training has created serious financial difficulties for many of Pennsylvania’s firefighters and ambulance crews,” Scarnati said. “These grants will help provide life-saving equipment and training, to allow our dedicated volunteers to do their jobs more effectively.”
The grants can be used to renovate or repair facilities and to repair or purchase firefighting, ambulance or rescue equipment. Funding may also be used to aid in debt reduction or for training and certification of members.
Scarnati said that the program’s eGrant application is intended to make the application and award process easier for companies. Program guidelines are available at www.osfc.state.pa.us. Online grant help is also available throughout the grant process by clicking on “Application Assistance.” Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Oct. 18.
“Our local volunteer fire and ambulance staff deserve our greatest respect and gratitude,” Scarnati said. “I thank these brave men and women for their service and strongly encourage all eligible units to apply for these support grants.”