On July 23, Sigel Parker Dam and Clear Creek State parks will once again be hosting Sustainability Fairs, showcasing local and statewide businesses, agencies, and organizations who promote sustainable technologies, practices or products.
Clear Creek’s fair will be Wednesday, Aug. 7th, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Parker Dam is organizing their event for Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
At both events, persons will be able to get a first-hand look at a solar generator, an electric motorcycle, and a hybrid vehicle, and will be able to ask questions on how they work and the future of the technology.
A representative for Drive Electric PA Initiative will be on hand to explain Pennsylvania’s Electric Vehicle charging station program, how local businesses can apply for grants in order to be part of the EV corridors, and allow you to experience an EV vehicle.
State College based Envinity will be there to answer questions about solar installation at home and work.
Check out Stihl electric tools and see Saint Francis University’s alternative energy Tiny Classroom.
A Watershed specialist will demystify water runoff. Learn what is affecting pollinators and how our communities can find local produce and dairy products. Get a handle on what the green terms such as organic, cage free, pasture fed, and non-GMO mean for your health. Learn about home composting and how to recycle in our community. A forester will be on hand to explain management ideas and programs for woodlot owners. Children can participate in activities and youth can ask questions about careers in the sustainability field.
For more information, or if you or your organization would like to be part of the fair, contact Eric Rensel at Parker Dam State Park 814-765-0630, or Suzann Rensel, Clear Creek State Park, 814-752-2368.