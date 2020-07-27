DuBOIS — Juliana Joy Marie Stine, a member of the Class of 2020 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Chatham University, Pittsburgh. Her field of study will be interior architecture with a minor in business.
Stine is a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Clearfield.
At Central, Stine was on the National Honor Society, class vice president, yearbook editor, member of Student Council, Mock Trial, DCC Community Players, Rotary Interact & Pro-Life Club, Choir and Campus Ministry. Stine lettered in volleyball and track and field. She also played basketball and tennis.
Stine graduated from Central having earned three college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
She received the Chatham University Merit Scholarship, Interior Architecture Scholarship, Academic Days Scholarship, Shane Edward Horner Memorial Scholarship, and the Stanley J. Sekula Award. She also received the DCC Department Key for Journalism.
She is the daughter of Karen Stine and Kevin Billock, Brockway.