INDIANA, Pa. — Dr. Kristi Storti, a faculty member in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science and Dean’s Associate for Administration in the College of Health and Human Services, has been selected by IUP Provost Timothy Moerland to serve as the director of IUP’s Public Health Program.
The Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health was approved by Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Board of Governors in October 2016.
The program in Public Health is interdisciplinary, leveraging faculty, existing coursework and infrastructure from three IUP colleges: Health and Human Services; Humanities and Social Sciences; and Natural Sciences and Mathematics. Students in the major may focus in four academic areas: Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Environmental and Occupational Health; Global and Rural Communities; and Behavioral and Mental Health. Faculty in more than 20 departments contributed to the development of the program.
This fall, there are 52 students in the public health program, including 12 freshmen, an increase from the fall 2019 enrollment of 43 students. Two majors will graduate in December; another senior is currently completing an internship.
Storti is a physical activity epidemiologist with expertise in public health research, more specifically physical activity assessment, methodology and analysis. Her research interests include physical activity assessment and promotion of physical activity and healthy lifestyle choices to prevent and/or manage health-related outcomes such as obesity, diabetes, and subclinical cardiovascular disease.
