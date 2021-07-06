GRAMPIAN — Rocks is proud to announce the grand opening and dedication of the newly constructed replica of Roland Welker's Rock House and Roland Welker's Trail at Bilger's Rocks on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend to meet Clearfield County native and Alaska resident, Roland "Rock House" Welker, winner of the History Channel's reality show Alone, season 7.
The event will open at 6 p.m. with meet and greet at the association's pavilion located in the park, followed by ribbon cutting of the rock house and trail. Refreshments will be served. Area scout troops are welcome to attend and enjoy an evening around the campfire with Welker.