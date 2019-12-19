CLEARFIELD — Dec. 12 was a very exciting day for Clearfield and the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation as the Straley’s Furniture Reimagined and more… held its ribbon cutting/grand opening celebration. They hosted an intimate gathering of friends, family, and local dignitaries to celebrate the occasion.
The Straley’s Furniture Reimagined is locally owned by Mary and Jack Straley. They buy, refurbish and sell older furniture, and will do custom work.
What piece of furniture do you have that you love, but don’t love as much anymore? Does it need a facelift, or do you want to pass it along. They also have handmade gifts, décor, and essential oil products.
In 2020, they will be offering classes — decorative furniture painting classes, essential oil blends and more.
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner, said, “This is very exciting for Clearfield. Not only is the Straley’s Furniture Reimagined a locally-owned business, with that in mind I would like to wish the Straley’s success with their business.”