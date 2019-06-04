Lakeside United Methodist Church will holds its annual Strawberry Festival Tuesday, June 11, from 4:30-6:45 p.m. or until sold out in their air-conditioned social hall.
The menu consists of strawberry shortcake with ice cream or large strawberry or chocolate sundae. Grilled hot dogs and sloppy joes are included with the meal (one of each or two of a kind), along with a hot or cold drink.
The ticket cost is $8. Children ages 3 and under are free.
Tickets are available at Lakeside Church, 420 First St., DuBois, or can be purchased at the door.
Take-out dinner will be available with containers provided by the church.