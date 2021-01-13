SEWARD, Neb. — Mason Strouse of Clearfield earned a Master of Education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska in the Fall of 2020.
Undergraduates earning a degree from Concordia were eligible for distinction or high distinction honors. The top 10 percent of graduates with the highest GPA in their respective colleges were designated as graduating with high distinction. An additional 15 percent were designated as graduating with distinction.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.