BEREA, Ohio — Ashley Struble of Clearfield was among more than 130 transfer students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus this fall who claimed more than $1.6 million in merit scholarships based on their previous college accomplishments.
Struble, a hospitality and tourism management and accounting major, earned a Transfer President's Scholarship. BW offers a wide range of financial support to its students - more than $51 million for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.