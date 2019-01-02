CONWAY, SC — Coastal Carolina University held two commencement ceremonies on Dec. 14, and more than 700 students were eligible to participate. Ceremonies were held at 2 and 6 p.m. in the HTC Student Recreation and Convocation Center. Barbara Blain-Bellamy, mayor of Conway, S.C., was the speaker.
Among those eligible to participate:
Elliott Struble, a management major from St. Marys, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Blain-Bellamy's message was one meant to inspire action among the graduates. "What will you do with the new you?" she asked. "Leaders like you rise. They come to know the way. They go the way. They don't hesitate to show the way to others."
