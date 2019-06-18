Meghan Brown
Meghan Brown, a DuBois native, has received her bachelor’s degree in nursing in Baltimore. She has accepted a job with John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, where she will start in August.
She is daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Brown, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, and the granddaughter of Betty Brown, DuBois.
Katelyn Rennyson
Katelyn Rennyson, of Virginia, recently graduated from The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. She has been accepted to the Georgetown University School of Medicine.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Rennyson, of Virginia, and the great-granddaughter of Betty Brown, DuBois.