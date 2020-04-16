BUTLER — Butler County’s 172-year-old and last Independent Order of Odd Fellows lodge, the vast majority of its 24 members of retirement age or beyond, has established what its office holders and Butler County Community College administrators say will be the fraternal organization’s legacy through its first financial gift to an institution of higher education.
Connoquenessing Lodge No. 278’s endowment of $15,000 to the BC3 Education Foundation will result in one of 12 new scholarships available to BC3 students in the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students attending BC3’s main campus in Butler Township or its additional locations in Brockway, Cranberry Township, Ford City, Hermitage and New Castle can apply for the foundation’s 128 named scholarships totaling more than $200,000 by visiting bc3.edu/scholarships between Wednesday and July 1. Awards will be determined by Aug. 1.