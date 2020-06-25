GROVE CITY — The following area students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester at Grove City College.
- Julia Voris of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List with Distinction
- Kevin Hamby of DuBois, Dean’s List with High Distinction
- Julie Wilson of Kersey, Dean’s List with Distinction
- Cassandra Burkett of Sigel, Dean’s List with Distinction
- Rian Leamer of Sykesville, Dean’s List
- Nicholas Grube of Kane, Dean’s List with Distinction
Noah Vongunden of Curwensville, Dean’s List
Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.