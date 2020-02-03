GROVE CITY — The following students were names to the Dean's list for the Fall 2019 semester at Grove City College.
- Kevin Hamby, a freshman biochemistry major, was named to the Dean's List with Distinction. He is a 2019 graduate of DuBois Area Senior High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hamby (Dana) from DuBois.
- Julie Wilson, a senior communication studies major, was named to the Dean's List with High Distinction. She is a 2016 graduate of St. Marys Area High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Wilson (Renee) from Kersey.
- Cassandra Burkett, a senior biblical and religious Studies major was named to the Dean's List with Distinction. Cassandra is a 2016 graduate of Homeschool and is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Burkett (Carrie) from Sigel.
- Rian Leamer, a freshman Exercise Science major, was named to the Dean's List. Leamer is a 2019 graduate of DuBois Area Senior High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Leamer (Jodie) from Sykesville.
Students eligible for the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean's List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean's List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.