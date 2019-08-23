The private music students of Eloise Kosko presented their 38th annual music recital on Aug. 20 in the Paul G. Reitz Theater which is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in DuBois.
Fourteen students performed 36 musical selections in 14 musical groups. The audience was invited to participate in the following sing-a-longs: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Erie Canal,” “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean” and a round entitled “America, America.”
Performing piano solos were Gabriella Horner, Mackenzie Eldridge, Serenity Nedza, Gianna DiGilarmo, Max Dombroski, Madalynn Wilson and Julia Wirths.
Vocal solos were sung by Mackenzie Eldridge, Gianna DiGilarmo, Raegan Porter, Gabrielle Horner, Anna Weible, Emalee Horner, Michelle Wingard, Julia Wirths, Mackenzie Hook, Madalynn Wilson and Perrin Chappel.
Guitar selections were rendered by Ayden Roy and Emalee Horner. Emalee Horner also played the violin, and Mackenize Hook played the clarinet. Julia Wirths performed a French horn solo, and Madalynn Wilson performed an alto saxophone solo.
The piano accompanist was Eloise Kosko. Julia Wirths accompanied herself on the piano, and Anna Weible accompanied herself on the ukulele. Percussion accompanists included Serenity Nedza, Anna Weible, Madalynn Wilson, Julia Wirths and Gianna DiGilarmo.
Rob and Tiffany Chappel were the light and sound technicians for the recital. Perrin Chappel did the stage set-up. Also providing assistance were Debbie Wirths, Joe Sensor and Tiffany Chappel from Cultural Resources, Incorporated.
Following the recital, a reception was held for the performers and everyone in attendance. Assisting with the reception were Sherry White, Addison White, Mei Bogardus and Vic Kosko.