RIDGWAY — A “Suds on Saturday” dog-wash fundraising event will provide fun for all people and their furry friends Saturday.
The event, a collaboration between Ridgway Main Street Program and Ridgway Township Recreational Committee, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sandy Beach Park, coinciding with the grand opening of Lucy’s Dog Park.
Ridgway Main Street Manager Theresa Bohning, an avid animal lover, pitched the idea to provide a good time for all ages in the community.
Suds on Saturday will include an on-site dog wash, draft beer and root bear, Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle, a food stand, Brandy Camp Creamery and a variety of nonprofit organizations including Ridgway Animal Haven. Pet-related products will be sold, including dog biscuits by Katering by Kate. The dog wash is $15 and includes both a dog wash, root or draft beer provided by Brew Bank Brewing Company.
Bohning commented, “I am very grateful that the community has been very receptive and supportive of this event and we are coming together in a variety of ways through this challenging time,” she said.
Proceeds will benefit the Ridgway Main Street Program and the continued maintenance of Lucy’s Dog Park. For additional information, visit www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com