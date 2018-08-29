CLEARFIELD — Summer Celebration is an annual themed event for seniors 55 and older residing in Clearfield County. Sponsored by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. and partner, Colonial Court Yard, the event brings seniors together for a time of fun, food and fellowship.
This year’s event was held two days, Aug. 14-15 at the Knights of Columbus Banquet Hall, 512 Arnold Ave., Clearfield.
The theme this year was “God Bless America.”
Everyone enjoyed a meal, catered by Shannon’s Catering, consisting of roast beef, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, salad, apple pie and beverages.
Music was provided by the Vagabonds as folks danced throughout the day.
Other activities included door prizes and a costume parade. Prizes were awarded each day for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Winners of the costume parade for Aug. 14 were Howard Graham, Lois Graham and Joanne Smeal and Dee Crawford, Bev White and Linda Myers won top honors on Aug. 15.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.
