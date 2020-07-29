TROUTVILLE — Clearfield County Conservation District will be hosting a summer field day on Friday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kennis Dairy farm in Troutville.
The event will include presentations from the PA No-till Alliance, including Ryan Graham of Graham Custom Ag in Butler, and Bill Cannon who will talk about their farm operations, equipment setups, and success with no-till farming and “planting green” across several thousand acres in western Pennsylvania. This event will also include presentations from local famers, sponsoring companies, and Stroud Water Research.
In addition, Clearfield CCD and West Central Equipment will be demonstrating the new 2020 John Deere no-till corn planter avalible for Clearfield farms to rent in spring 2021. Attendees will be able to view test fields planted this spring with the new corn planter, learn planter setup and use, and learn about new products presented by West Central Equipment.
This event is sponsored and presented by Clearfield County Conservation District, Pennsylvania Grain Processing, PA No-till Alliance, Local Seed Company, West Central Equipment, and Long Acres Farms.
This event will be held in an outdoor setting, boxed lunch will be provided and facemasks will be available. Attendance is free but signup is required by Monday, Aug. 3. Call Clearfield CCD at 765-2629 to sign up.