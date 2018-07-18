DuBOIS — Funding from Pennsylvania’s State Local Internship Program gives nine local students a chance to learn and earn this summer.
“The SLIP program is a great help, especially in Pennsylvania’s more rural counties, in exposing our youth to the employment opportunities and career options available right in their backyard,” stated Tracy Gibson, Paris manager of Human Resources. “We are delighted to have been chosen to host such a fine group of young people.”
SLIP funds for 2018 for the North Central PA region – Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties – were obtained via competitive proposal submitted by Workforce Solutions of North Central PA and its board. The organization works in partnership with Pennsylvania agencies and local organizations and employers to facilitate workforce development in our area.
Paris Companies is a privately-owned, independent company providing textile and linen management services to hospitals and other health care organizations. Paris also provides custom uniform rental programs and laundering services to industrial and commercial markets. The company services more than 3,500 customers in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia with an expanding service area in the mid-Atlantic region. Paris has been headquartered in west-central Pennsylvania since its founding in 1918. (For more, see www.parisco.com)
