DuBOIS — Summer Music Fest 2018, sponsored by the City of DuBois, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cherry Amphitheater, DuBois City Park.
This week, the Clearfield Community Band, under the direction of Larry Schmaus, will be the featured attraction.
The band plays a variety of popular, patriotic, secular, marches and maybe even a polka.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of foot tapping tunes in the park.
