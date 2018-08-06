DuBOIS — Summer Music Fest, sponsored by the City of DuBois, continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Cherry Amphitheater, DuBois City Park.
This week's attraction, the Deacons of Dixieland, play hymns, blues, waltzes, polkas, traditional New Orleans favorites and even a few country tunes, all in a happy Dixieland-style. The band has played in New Orleans, including Preservation Hall and the W.C. Handy Music Festival in Florence, Alabama. They also play outside the Bryce Jordan Center, prior to Penn State's home football games.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of music in the park.
