SIGEL — Clear Creek State Park announces some of the summer programs scheduled.
Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 22, 23, and 24
Hide and Seekers 6-7:30 p.m.
Three consecutive evenings June 22, 23, and 24, children ages 4 and 5 are welcome to explore the way animals move as we focus on those that HOP, JUMP and SKIP. Come and move around with us, learn a song, listen to some stories, and spend the evenings outside. Registration is required by calling the park office at 814-752-2368.
Saturday, June 26
Ashes and Iron Archaeological Digs
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This is a unique opportunity for individuals, families, and scouts to participate in an actual archaeological dig with professional archaeologists. Clear Creek State Park’s lumbering history is being uncovered inch by inch. Meet at the blacksmith’s shop dig site above the maintenance building and help to discover more about the man who pounded iron in the 1800’s as we continue to dig the hearth area. Come for the day or for an hour.
Information on additional weekly programs can be found at www.dcnr.pa.gov, calendar of events or contact Suzann Rensel at 814-752-2368.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
ASL Interpreters Use the following two methods to search for a registered interpreter near you.