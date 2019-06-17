BROCKWAY — Summer with its more relaxed scheduling is a great time for exploring. One great way to explore is through reading. The Mengle Memorial Library’s summer reading program is designed to get children up and thinking. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Stories.”
“We’re planning lots of stellar and terrestrial activities for the kids,” said librarian Darlene Marshall. “Of course, there will be lots of stories. Kids of all ages are welcome. Stop in at the library for program times and to register.”
Sometimes deciding what to read can be a challenge for children – there are so many choices. How do you choose? The library is a helpful resource for families. The library has a list of the best children’s picture books to get you started. Tell us what your child is interested in, and we’ll help you find a great book! Reading aloud to the kids is a great excuse to enjoy a funny or touching story. A well-written and illustrated picture book is a delight for children, but it can also be a lot of fun for adults. Don’t limit your choices to stories – nursery rhymes and poetry are valuable. Shel Silverstein’s poetry books are a great way to introduce poetry. Some of his poems are hilarious, and the jokes make kids forget that they hate poems. The rhythmic cadence of nursery rhymes are perfect for developing pre-reading skills and small children love to recite. Short, repetitive rhymes help with sounds and memorization, which are important skills for learning to read.
Summertime is a great time to be a kid. With the freedom and time to explore things they are truly interested in, kids can take the time to learn about whatever inspires them. When time is almost free and there is nothing to interrupt a child’s imagination, they can really discover what moves them. The library can help provide them with lots of opportunity for discovery. Bring your children to the library this summer and help them find a book to get lost in!
June Events
Summer Reading: June 11 – August 6
Tuesday program times:
Ages 0-4 – 10 a.m.
Ages 5-9 – 11 a.m.
Ages 10-up – 1 p.m.
Visit the library’s Facebook page for other special programs throughout the summer.
Mahjongg: Fridays at 1 p.m. If you’ve never played but are interested in learning, the ladies will be happy to teach you.
Tech Tuesdays: Have questions about using your device? Visit the library Tuesday afternoons from 3 – 4 p.m. for assistance.
Fourth of July Book Sale
- Wednesday, July 3: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bag Day.
- Friday, July 5: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Bag Day.
- Saturday, July 6: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bag Day
Note: Bag Day features all the books you can fit into a bag for only $2.00
The library will be closed Thursday, July 4, except for the book sale downstairs.
Summer Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during June 29 to August 31.
Book Sale: Available during Saturday hours
Please register for library events by calling 265-8245.