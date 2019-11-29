DuBOIS — It’s a Merry Country Christmas indeed when favorite Christmas songs are presented in authentic Nashville country style with dazzling guitars, fiddles and soaring harmonies with “Merry Country Christmas Live From Nashville!” performing on the DuBois Middle School Auditorium stage at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“The joy of Christmas comes to you in this delightful production of toe-tapping, heartfelt music of the holidays,” according to organizers. “From the fun of Old Saint Nick to the profoundly moving Oh Come all Ye Faithful, and from the playful Up on the Housetop to the poignant Silent Night, songs of fun, faith, and hope are presented by the finest musicians and singers from across the United States.”
The DuBois Area Community Concert Association has once again booked a premier show for families to enjoy and to celebrate the world’s happiest holiday, said President Frank Foulkrod.
This Sunday’s concert is the second in a 2019-2020 four concert series presented by the concert association.
For ticket information, contact Foulkrod at 814-371-1764 or Marcheta Kovalyak at 814-653-2986 or visit www.duboisconcertassociation.com.
The Merry Country Christmas set list includes the following holiday favorites: Jingle Bells, Jingle Bell Rock, Cool Yule, Happy Holiday, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, Here Comes Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Run, Run Rudolph, Children Go Where I Send Thee, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Angels We Have Heard on High, Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee, Oh Holy Night, Joy to the World, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Need a Little Christmas, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, I’ll Be Home with Bells On, Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Winter Wonderland, White Christmas, Baby It’s Cold Outside, Sleigh Ride, Do You Want to Build a Snowman, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, The Christmas Song, Home for the Holidays, Holly Jolly Christmas, An Ole Fashioned Christmas.