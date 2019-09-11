CLARION — The Real Group, an internationally recognized a cappella group from Sweden, is hosting a concert and a master class at the invitation of the Clarion University Chamber Singers. The master class will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 in the auditorium of Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center, followed by the concert at 7 p.m.
Clarion University Chamber Singers commissioned The Real Group founder Anders Edenroth to compose a piece celebrating a moment of reconciliation after the Second World War. The result, “Dear Enemies,” tells the story of a choir from Lubeck, Germany, that traveled for a performance to the Welsh town of Llangollen in 1949, a special circumstance as the members of the choir were the first Germans to travel to Wales after the war.
The Chamber Singers will celebrate and honor this event by performing “Dear Enemies” when they compete at the Llangollen International Choir Festival in July 2020. The Real Group’s concert is a fundraiser for the Chamber Singers’ travel expenses. They previously performed at the festival in 2016, and came home champions by placing third in the Youth Choir Division of the Choir of the World competition.
Tickets for the concert are $25 and are available by calling 814-393-2436, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by visiting clarionuniversitytickets.com.
The master class is free for area choirs. For more information on the class, contact Dr. Stephen Johnson at stjohnson@clarion.edu or 814-393-2436.