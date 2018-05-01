Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 82F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.