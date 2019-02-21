The following donated to the Sykesville Ambulance Service in memory of a loved one:
James Witherite by: Steve Mehok, Butch and Liz Weber, Eleanor Hakey, Terry and Denise Laukitis, Jack Shugarts, Barbara and Fremont Hodson, Maura Kopp, John and Cheryl Sutika, Gabriel and Karen Sweka, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Assoc., Amy Fox and Family, Gary and Elaine Fillhart, co-workers of Mark Witherite – Applied Research Lab – Penn State, Scrub Masters.
Carl Smyers by: Donald and Regina Smith, U.S. Silica Co., Darlene and Barry Swan. Gabriel and Karen Sweka. Donald and Bernice Beck. Matthew and Patricia Stockdale. Gail Wasser, Anthony and Pamela Casciani, Blaine and Karen Harvey, Ann Buzzell, Shirley Heider, Suzanne Haag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.