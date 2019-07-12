SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Charge of the United Methodist Church will present SonSpark Labs Vacation Bible School Aug. 12-17 at Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville.
Students will trace God’s life-changing plan as it’s revealed from Creation to the present and on into the future.
Every night begins with a community meal at 5:30 p.m. with VBS to follow from 6 to 8:15 p.m. The Vacation Bible School is open to all ages. To find out more, call the church at 814-894-2784, or register online through the Grace United Methodist Church facebook page.