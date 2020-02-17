ST. MARYS — The Sylvania St. Marys Retiree Association will be meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the front room at Casali's Italian Grill. All former employees of the St. Marys plant are invited to attend. Plans are to finalize the picnic date for 2020.
Sylvania retirees to meet
Jessica Welsh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Plyler's restaurant to reopen today
-
Man charged with threatening to shoot Punxsutawney Hospital employees
-
Ridgway man accused of rape, attempted strangulation
-
Brookville couple's love story wins DuBois Area Valentine's Day Contest
-
Kane man, Kersey woman face criminal trespassing charges
-
Rat-infested property draws quick response
-
DuBois City Manager Herm Suplizio announces bid for State Senate
-
St. Marys deli owner serves up quality meats, acoustic music
-
Punxsutawney woman charged for leaving accident scene involving child
-
Longtime Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary teacher helps students grow
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.