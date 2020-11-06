WEEDVILLE — The Bennetts Valley Senior Center will have a take-out soup sale on Saturday, Dec. 12.
They will be selling garden vegetable soup or chili by the quart. The cost is $8 per quart and includes crackers and dessert. Orders, including the number of quarts and the kind of soup, must be prepaid by Dec. 1. Name and phone number should be included with the order and mailed to: Bennetts Valley Senior Center, PO Box 77, Weedville, PA 15868. Pick-up time is from 11:30–1:30 p.m.
Any questions, call the senior center at 787-7888.