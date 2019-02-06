DuBOIS — The next Takeout Tuesday lunch on Feb. 12 at Parkside Community Center, DuBois, will feature stuffed pork chop. The cost is $6 per lunch. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. Delivery is available for 15 orders or more.
Call or email by Friday to reserve at: 814-371-4000 or duboiscenter120@gmail.com.
Parkside invites everyone to come in and enjoy the same meal as take out. Anyone 60 years of age or older we ask for a donation of $3.50. Under 60, the cost is $5.
