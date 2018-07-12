DuBOIS — Anastasia R. Tarcson, a member of the Class of 2018 of DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend LaSalle University in Philadelphia. Her field of study will be business administration.
At Central, Tarcson was a member of the National Honor Society and active in Campus Ministry, serving as a Student Eucharistic Minister her senior year. She also participated in varsity volleyball the past three years.
Tarcson’s other school activities included Central’s Mock Trial Team, Lead & Seed Program, and the journalism/yearbook staff. She also held key roles in DCC’s last three school musicals.
Tarcson graduated from Central having earned six college credits through the school’s Advanced Standing Program. As an underclassmen, she received the George Eastman Award.
Tarcson is the recipient of a LaSalle University Fellows Academic Scholarship. She also received the Stanley J. Sekula Memorial Scholarship and the CCHS-DCC Alumni Scholarship.
At commencement, Tarcson was awarded the honor plaque for excellence in music. She is the daughter of Christopher Tarcson of DuBois and Ms. Sandra Queme.
