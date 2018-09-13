FORCE — Taste of Italy will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at St. Joseph Church in Force. Dinner will include pasta, gnocchi and chicken parmesan, salad, garlic bread, dessert and drink.
The cost is $11 for adults and $7 for children 10 and under (eat in only).
Eat in or take out is available. Delivery will be available in Bennetts Valley. Call 787-4819.
