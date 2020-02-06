DUBOIS — Queen Elizabeth and the Mad Hatter aren’t the only ones who can host a tea party fit for royalty.
Clearfield County Fair Queen Becca Liddle also enjoys a “spot of tea” and invites others to join her for “Tea with the Queen,” which will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., Feb. 8, at the Soul Platter Café, 34 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. Proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“We are pretty excited about this fundraiser, which is sure to be an afternoon of delicious treats and good company,” Liddle said. “The best part is it benefits a wonderful cause, so we are hoping for a great turnout.”
Those attending will be treated to a variety of teas and local food, including breakfast choices, sandwiches and salads. Specials for the day include “Chilly Kisses” and “Warm Hugs” sampler platters packed full of tea party staples for $20 each.
Tickets for a gift basket raffle also will be available.