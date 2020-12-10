Sixty-six teachers from the North Central region participated in an 8-hour virtual Teacher in the Workplace program during the month of November 2020. The Teacher in the Workplace program was developed and implemented by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA. The program was funded through a grant received from the PA Department of Labor and Industry applied for and received by Workforce Solutions.
The purpose of the Teacher in the Workplace program is to connect educators from K-12 classrooms to workplace across the region. Teachers participated in virtual tours of local companies, interacted with employers from several industries to learn more about local companies, the occupations they are hiring for and the skills they desire in their workforce and were provided a labor market overview of the region. Participating employers were: Miller Fabrication Solutions, Beverage Air/Victory, Allegheny Contracting, LLC., Penn Highlands Healthcare, Horizon Technology, Inc., Alpha Precision Group, Dickinson Center, Inc. The Caring Network and Advanced Powder Products.
Teachers were also introduced to readysetworkpa.com and carlthecareerbear.com.
Readysetworkpa.com is a website provided by Workforce Solutions for North Central PA, that includes free courses in eight areas such as resume writing, interview skills and more. Each course includes a printable certificate upon completion.
Carlthecareerbear.com is an education website for teachers, parents and students that includes videos from regional businesses and activities to promote career exploration.
Grant funding provided an hourly rate to all participating teachers, the provision of soft skills materials as well as Act 48 Credits.
For more information contact the Workforce Solutions office at (814) 245-1835.