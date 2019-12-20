DUBOIS — Partnering with the North Central PA LaunchBox, Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator@DuBois, is inviting emerging entrepreneurs, students, professors, small businesses, and the general public from across the region to apply to the next 10-Week Business Startup Boot Camp.
The weekly sessions will run on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 15 until March 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Central PA LaunchBox (Old Deposit Bank Building) - 2 East Long Ave. Suite 120, DuBois. Coaching sessions will follow.
Business mentoring from Ben Franklin’s Transformation Business Services Network and Clarion University’s Small Business Development Center will also be available free of charge.
In the past eight years more than 200 teams have graduated from Ben Franklin’s TechCelerator Startup Boot Camps. Many of these teams turned their ideas into successful tech startups.
A graduation “pitch” event will enable the winning team to receive up to $10,000 in seed funding to help get their business from Startup to UP and running.
During the ten weeks, up to $1,000 in reimbursement towards customer discovery and prototyping is provided. In addition, Invent Penn State’s I-Corps Site status enables eligible, university-related startup teams to receive up to an additional $3,000 for customer discovery. https://invent.psu.edu/program/nsf-i-corps-site/
The deadline for applications is Jan. 3. Go to https://cnp.benfranklin.org/techcelerator-dubois/ to apply.
For more information, contact John Siggins at 865-2879.